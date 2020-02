Tankhead666, crew member of XXXTentacion, was arrested for a shooting which left one man dead outside of KUSH, a popular gastropub in the Wynwood section of Miami.

Tankhead, whose real name is Lynwood Walker III, was arrested for his role in the murder of Jose Trimaine Jose and the aggravated assault of another victim, who survived the shooting.

Walker fled Miami after the murder, but was apprehended near the Florida state line and returned to Dade County for arraignment.