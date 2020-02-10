Atlanta rapper Young Thug could be thinking about releasing a visual to the JACK BOYS release in 2019. Sunday evening, Thugga took to twitter to tweet, “Out west video?” Fans would love to see a visual.

Out west video? — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 10, 2020

Since the release of JACK BOYS, fans have already been given the visuals to songs, “JACK BOYS,” “GATTI,” and “GANG GANG.” The seven-track complication reaches Billboard 200 on January 11th, 2020; making the album the first number one album of the New Year. The album debuted at number one with 154,000 album-equivalent units and 79,000 pure album sales. This would be Travis Scott’s second number one album, since his 2018 release of “Astroworld.”

The album has been released by the ican Record label, Cactus Jack Records. Cactus Jack Records is a label founded by Travis Scott. The record label is home to Sheck Wes, Luxury Tax, Don Toliver, and DJ Chase B. Producers of the album are Jabz and Buddah Bless. “OUT WEST” is amongst the list of fan-favorite songs on the album, making a visual would just give fans something more to anticipate from the hip-hop group.