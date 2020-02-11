On the heels of a trio of successful sold-out shows in New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, Audiomack takes their fan favorite“Hometown Heroes” Live Concert Series to the Windy City for a charity show.

The preeminent artist-first music streaming platform partners with Polo G & Friends to headline the legendary Metro Chicago 2pm-5pm on February 16, 2020.

Topped by Polo G, the bill also boasts G Herbo, Calboy, Dreezy, NLE Choppa, Tink, HappyBirthdayCalvin, Heavy Steppers, Ann Marie, and special guests. The show will also have a special tribute to late Chi Town legend and multi-platinum star Juice WRLD.

Polo had this to say about him putting on for his city: “The purpose of the concert for a cause is to give back to my city. I remember struggling with my own issues. I didn’t have anyone to talk to. I want to help the youth in Chicago any way I can because I was once in the same shoes. Thank you Audiomack and every artist that made this possible. Salute!”

A portion of ticket sales will go to Polo G’s AAU Boys Basketball Team, Erika’s Lighthouse, and The Boys & Girls Club of Chicago. “Hometown Heroes” is a series curated by a local authority/tastemaker in various regions across the globe. Each iteration of the “Hometown Heroes” series offers music fans a deep-dive into the emergent sounds defining various major music regions. The“Hometown Heroes” playlist spans 20 major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, London, and Lagos.