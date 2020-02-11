Bow Wow and Omarion Talk Jay-Z Leaving Their Show After One Song, Firing Jermaine Dupri and More in New Interview

Bow Wow and Omarion talk Face Off.

The Millennium Tour 2020 kicks-off in less than three weeks. The 2000s influenced tour started last year and was headlined by B2K. This year Omarion is teaming up with his Face-Off brother, Bow Wow.

The two artists stopped by Rap Radar podcast to chop it up with B Dot and Elliot Wilson. Throughout the many conversations, O and Bow recount the inspiration for their 2007 joint album and why the album was surprisingly absent of a Jermaine Dupri production. Omarion recalls the story very well.

“I’m thinking to myself… We are going to have Jermaine do this half and then we are going to work with these other producers,” said the “Touch” crooner. This plan was completely scratched very quickly.

“The first day in Atlanta, Bow fires Jermaine.”

Therefore, there was not one JD production on Face Off. Instead, they worked with a number of producers and writers. The album went on to gold certification. Who knows what would have happened with JD’s imput.

Elliot then jokes that JD and Bow Wow should develop a mini-series around their relationship. JD is known for developing a number of highly successful artists throughout his career including Bow Wow.

At the time there were very few rappers and R&B artists teaming up for entire projects. The most notable at the time was Jay-Z and R.Kelly’s Best of Both World, which they recall as inspiration for Face Off. On the album’s tour, Bow Wow and Omarion began their show performing “Best of Both Worlds.” One night they noticed Jay-Z in the tunnel of Madison Square Garden. By the end of the song, Jigga had left the building. Catch the full interview exclusively on Tidal.