According to a confirmed report from Complex, Dipset general Cam’ron wrote a letter on behalf of Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, one of the Nine Trey Gangster Blood gang members who is slated for sentencing on February 24 for his role in the Tekashi 6ix9ine case.

Mack, who is facing 30 years for racketeering and narcotics trafficking, has received an overwhelming stream of support, including a letter to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer from the Harlem Hip Hop legend. Of the over two dozen letters written to the judge, Cam’s letter was distinguished in the federal documents as “Hip Hop artist and friend [of Mack’s] of over 10 years.”

Below is Killa’s actual complete letter to the judge: