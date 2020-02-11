So what Martin Scorcese took a little nap during Eminem’s Oscar performance? Slim Shady and “Lose Yourself” is running up the sales since the Sunday ceremony.

The No. 1 Hot 100 single from the 8 Mile soundtrack was up 1,894% in sales with 4,000 downloads in the United States. The entire catalog of Shady’s singles sold 7,000 singles on Feb. 9, up from 2,000 just the day before, Billboard reports.

The single won best original song at the 2002 Academy Awards. Eminem wasn’t present at that awards ceremony because he didn’t believe he would win. He would go on to tweet a message to The Academy for having him.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

“I kinda figured maybe since I didn’t get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool,” Eminem said to Variety.

Eminem would also detail that he was at home with his daughter Hailie who would have to be at school early in the morning so he slept through the show.

The turn of the decade is proving to be successful for Eminem. Beyond the Oscars performance, Eminem notched another No. 1 album with Music to Be Murdered By.