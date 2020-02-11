Fred Da Godson has been in the lab heavy and is ready to drop a new project in March. The Bronx lyricist announced on Instagram Monday that Payback will be available for streaming on March 12.

The “Picture Bars” performer dropped his God Level mixtape in November making Payback his third project in 4 months.

Gordo Frederico also has an 11 track Training Day project out with comedian Jay Pharoah that dropped last month.

It’ll be interesting to see who Fred links up with on this project. He recently posted a photo in the Diamond District studio with Joell Ortiz and Crooked I.