The President of Jackson State University was caught in a prostitution ring.

William Bynum, Jr., 57, was one of 17 people in a sting by the Clinton, Mississippi police. His charges are procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and possession of marijuana.

According to the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, Bynum has resigned. Other arrests include the director of Jackson State Art Galleries, Shonda McCarthy.

McCarthy’s charges: procuring the services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.

The two-day operation led to eight felony charges according to City spokesman Mark Jones. But he added that police made contact with the offenders through “dark web” sites. In addition, their services were discussed and a local hotel was the agreed meeting place.

Jackson State University is a historically black college and university.