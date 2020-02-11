Essence Festival of Culture is once again ready to take over New Orleans and will be headlined by Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars.

Jackson is set to release her Black Diamond album and this will be her third appearance at the Festival. Mars has not had a formal release since his 24K Magic album, leading to new speculation that he could be gearing up for a new release.

Along with Jackson and Mars, Patti LaBelle, Summer Walker, Janelle Monae, Elephant Man, Raphael Saadiq, Swizz Beatz and more are set for the mainstage.

Superlounges will have Goldlink, Jidenna, Masego, Rapsody, Saweetie, Smino, SiR and more.

The festival will run from July 3 to July 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Information on tickets is available over at Essence.