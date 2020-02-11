His story smelled really funky from the beginning… but we were riding with him. We loved Jamal Lyons from the hit FOX show, Empire. We loved him so much that we believed it when he told the world that in the middle of the night, after buying some a Subway sandwich, he got beat up by some white Trumpers. These Trumpers, after knocking him around, put a noose around his neck, threw bleach on him and then called him the n-word.

How could they? We were livid.

But then…

The white Trumpers turned out to be Nigerian muscle men… that he knew.

Fast forward to now and it comes out on Tuesday night by way of a special prosecutor Dan Webb, that Jussie Smollett has been indicted on 6 counts of “disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about his claims of a racist and homophobic attack against him in January 2019.”

Smollett’s people had something to say too.

His attorney Tina Glandian stated:

“This indictment raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation that led to the renewed charges against Mr. Smollett, not the least of which is the use of the same CPD detectives who were part of the original investigation into the attack on Mr. Smollett to conduct the current investigation, despite Mr. Smollett’s pending civil claims against the City of Chicago and CPD officers for malicious prosecution. And one of the two witnesses who testified before the grand jury is the very same detective Mr. Smollett is currently suing for his role in the initial prosecution of him. After more than five months of investigation, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not found any evidence of wrongdoing whatsoever related to the dismissal of the charges against Mr. Smollett. Rather, the charges were appropriately dismissed the first time because they were not supported by the evidence. The attempt to re-prosecute Mr. Smollett one year later on the eve of the Cook County State’s Attorney election is clearly all about politics, not justice.”

The 37-year-old actor is due in court on Feb. 24