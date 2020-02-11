Kanye West Get’s his Kirk Franklin on; Remixes Roddy Ricch’s Anthem ‘Ballin’ to a Praise and Worship Song

Kanye West took what has been the West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch’s DJ Mustard-produced VIP pass into the Hip-Hop, and flipped it into a praise and worship song.

Roddy Ricch was put on the map by the late great Nipsey Hussle, and with a set up like that, fans were anxious to hear his solo music. So when the DJ Mustard record “Ballin'” dropped the infectious groove that propelled his new album, Box, to the number one spot on Billboard. Not just getting it up there, but keeping it there for five consecutive weeks.

Not more attention is coming his way as Hip-Hop’s Picasso has gotten hold of his work and offered it up to the Lord.

Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir took Ballin’ and added a little gospel flavor on it.

Taking a page out of Kirk Franklin’s book, Yeezy is transforming the secular into sacred and touching people where they are.

And we are here for it.