A private funeral was held today at the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, CA for Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who died tragically two weeks ago (along with 7 other people) in a helicopter crash. The father and daughter joined team members and parents on a quick trip to a basketball game but were fatally thwarted by bad weather.

While there is not a lot of information about the private funeral, it is clear that this has to be a tough day for his wife. Another step, Vanessa Bryant, and the three other children they shared, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Vanessa took to social media to talk about how difficult it has been for her. She said on social media that she was reluctant to open up publicly and that it is difficult for her “brain” to process how something so horrible could happen.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Earlier, it was announced that there will be a public memorial for Kobe and Gigi. That will be held at the “House that Kobe Built” (The Staple Center) on Monday, Feb. 24th.