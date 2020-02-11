The power of storytelling has been proven yet again in another Netflix documentary about Malcolm X.

The ABA Journal reported a preliminary review of the murder convictions is currently underway to determine if they need to re-launch an investigation.

The streaming service released a six-part documentary, Who Killed Malcolm X? which has the Internet buzzing about the who really killed the Civil Rights icon more than 50 years after his death.

“District Attorney [Cyrus] Vance has met with representatives from the Innocence Project and associated counsel regarding this matter,” director of communications Danny Frost told PIX 11 in a statement. “He has determined that the district attorney’s office will begin a preliminary review of the matter, which will inform the office regarding what further investigative steps may be undertaken.”

The preliminary review will be led by Senior Trial Counsel Peter Casolaro and Conviction Integrity Deputy Chief Charles King.