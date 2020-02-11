Announcements for the festival season are continuing to come, this time the 2020 Roots Picnic is set to bring in DaBaby, Meek Mill and Summer Walker.

Set for May 30, The Roots will lead a special set named SOUL, which will feature Musiq Soulchild, SWV and Brandy. Additional artists performing include Snoh Aalegra, Burna Boy and Thundercat.

The Read and CRWN with Elliott Wilson will make its way to the festival for the podcast portion, with D’ussepalooza once again bringing the party.

Check out the full line-up below.