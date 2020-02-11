NBA All-Star is bringing the latest in fashion to the city of Chicago, which includes a limited-edition Starter jacket to celebrate the weekend.

Starter’s 2020 NBA All-Star Jacket is available in two colorways to celebrate the host city: red, white and light blue or red, black and light blue color palette.

The jacket features contrast stripes on the sleeves, collar, and band with the official NBA All-Star logo on the back of the jacket with additional NBA branding on the right sleeve.

If you are in Chicago, you can pick up the jacket at Tops & Bottoms, but can also hit online to grab one as well.