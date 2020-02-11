Just one day before her series premieres on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network, film director Ava DuVernay received the nod that she will be directing the highly anticipated Nipsey Hussle documentary for Netflix.

Co-produced by DuVernay’s ARRAY company and the late rapper’s Marathon brand, Netflix secured the full-length feature film for a whopping eight figures against some big competitors; namely Apple and Amazon.

The Oscar-nominated director will produce and direct the Nipsey Hussle documentary. A release date has yet to be confirmed.