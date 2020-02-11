Nicki Minaj returned to Queen Radio on Monday morning and it was a relatively calm episode in comparison to past segments.

The Queens rapper took the Beats 1 mic in New York City around 4:00 PM after DJ Boof took us through a Nicki time machine. She reflected on her life last year and said, “There were times last year, my mind was not clear. I looked back and realized things I was saying were a little bit much.”

50 Cent joined as a surprise guest to talk about the ending of Power, his upcoming ABC series, For Life, and his new relationship. Her “Tusa” collaborator Karol G also called in and she gave prizes away to the Barbs who were tuned in.

Nicki Minaj closed off the show by inviting upcoming rappers to spit a freestyle, and Maliibu Miitch murdered all the boys on the “Yikes” beat. Check it out here.