PUMA Hoops has announced its newest basketball sneaker: The Sky. The sneaker is being relaunched from the original style from the 1980s, hitting the court with a heritage mid-top silhouette bringing in the Dreamville “Dreamer” emblem and a touch of today’s style.

The sneaker is the first new PUMA of the year and will come in two colorways: an all-over white and cream option in Sky Dreamer, while Sky Modern comes in a classic white and navy combo. The new shoes have PUMA Hoops technology and the ProForma cushioning and high-abrasion grip for stability.

Los Angeles Lakers’ swingman Kyle Kuzma stars in the campaign, which is his first since signing. The newest launch comes ahead of All-Star Weekend in Chicago, and on the heels of PUMA giving a first look at the new Sky franchise at the top of the year after relaunching its original Sky into a modern-day lifestyle shoe, Sky LX Mid Lux.

The first two will launch at a price of $130 with availability on PUMA.com February 13 (Dreamer) and 15 (Modern).