Last season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid found themselves on the wrong end of a clutch Kawhi Leonard game 7 buzzer-beater.

Since that memorable shot that sent the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals and the 76ers home, Jimmy Butler was graced to the Miami Heat and now it looks like Butler wants Embiid to join him.

Embiid posted on Instagram on Monday with the caption “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

Butler commented on the post saying “I know a place where villains are welcome.” Embiid did not dismiss the comment, actually entertaining the idea of a 2020 link-up between former teammates.

Butler and Embiid reportedly became very close during their time together in Philadelphia and with the Sixers looking less than impressive, fans are skeptical of what’s going to happen if the Brett Brown led franchise doesn’t live up to NBA Finals expectations.

76ers Guard Ben Simmons signed an extension in the offseason for 5 years $170 million. Embiid signed a similar contract in 2017. According to reports, Embiid signed for 5 years $148 million, but issues with health and inconsistent play have hampered the former Kansas Jayhawks value.

The Miami Heat have cleared away cap space for the near future opening the door for an Embiid type player to run in South Beach but are the Sixers willing to break apart what many thought could be a championship duo in Simmons and Embiid?