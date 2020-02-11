USA Basketball released its list of 44 hoopers in the running time represent the United States in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Despite having an outstanding individual season averaging 29 points and 9 assists as a sophomore in the NBA, Ice Trae was not among the finalists and he was bothered.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t hurt,” The former Oklahoma Sooner told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Obviously I would have wanted to play on that team.”

Regardless Ice Trae sent his support to the 44 ballers on Twitter. Some of the hoopers on the list include LeBron James, Demar Derozan, Kawhi Leonard, Brandon Ingram, and Anthony Davis.

Some of the Point Guards chosen over Trae Young are Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Kemba Walker.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich will head coach the team with Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr as the assistant coach. See the full list of finalists below.