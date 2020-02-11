Wrestlemania 36 will go down in a couple of months in Tampa, Florida, but the house that Vince McMahon built has announced Hollywood, California as the next location for the Showcase of the Immortals.

All the stars of WWE will hit Inglewood, California in the new SoFi Stadium on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The stadium will be the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. The stadium is set to open for the 2020 NFL season.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 37 is going Hollywood!



Next year's Showcase of the Immortals is set to take place at @SoFiStadium, and @mckenzienmitch is here with everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/pRazrrIVhm — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2020

Beyond Wrestlemania, the venue will host the college football national championship and the Olympics.