Summer Walker has been pretty open about her dislike for the industry. In October of 2019, The Soul Train Music Award winner released her debut studio album, Over It, which charted at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and 134,000 album-equivalent units and 14,000 pure album sales. Summer grabbed the heart of her fans with her outbreak single, “Girls Need Love Too” which later featured Drake.

As great has Summer’s career has been going, there are always ups and downs to a rollercoaster. In November of 2019, the singer canceled the rest of her tour dates due to her social anxiety and was also blasted a couple of times following her show dates for not being as approachable or friendly with fans.

“Na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this sh*t,” Walker said. “Y’all can have the music & ima just head out. f*ck the interviews, photoshoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho.” Following all of the chaos, the singer announced that she will only be releasing music, no more touring or interviews.

Well, it seems as though the Atlanta singer has changed her mind. In a recent post on Instagram, the “Stretch You Out” singer wrote, “lol I’m deada*s never making another song after 2020.” Fans in the comments quickly tried to convince the singer to change her mind, hoping that she doesn’t throw away her sultry sounds just yet.