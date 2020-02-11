Yella Beezy and his crew are being sued for allegedly assaulting a man outside of the strip club in Dallas, Texas.

TMZ states that victim Brandon Rainwater is suing Yella after having a dislocated hip as a result of the altercation. Rainwater was waiting to get into a club called V Live and had previous issues with. Brandon states that a security guard had a gun on him approaching to him while Beezy was behind him. He was chased down and beat up.

He is at physical therapy after being released from the hospital. Rainwater is also suing V Live for the altercation. He is asking for over $1 million for damages.