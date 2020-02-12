A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is finally releasing his highly-anticipated project, Artist 2.0 on Valentine’s Day.

The Bronx rapper shared the tracklist on Instagram and it looks like it’s going to be a good one. DaBaby, Summer Walker, Young Thug, Khalid, Roddy Ricch, Gunna and more artists make appearances on the collection. Lil Uzi Vert appears twice on the 20-track album.

A Boogie recently called out artists for jacking his sound, and he undoubtedly popularized a wave that made him one of the artists out of New York City.

Which song are you most excited to listen to?