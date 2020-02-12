“And Still I Vote” Campaign Garners The Star Power Of Alfre Woodard, Debbie Allen, Angela Rye, Michael K. Williams, Kimberle Crenshaw And More

In response to voter suppression efforts on historically disenfranchised communities, The Leadership Conference on Civil Rights is launching the AND STILL, I VOTE campaign.

This campaign will celebrate the resilience of impacted communities whose vote has been historically been under attack. The AND STILL I VOTE campaign will be centered around a photography series, captured by Andre D. Wagner, the brilliant artist who took the photo for the iconic Queen & Slim poster, as well as numerous beautiful images for The New York Times and of Mahershala Ali, Spike Lee, Usher, Erykah Badu, Patti Smith and many more.

The project is pulling together the star power of Kimberle Crenshaw, Michael K. Williams, Danielle Brooks, Aja Naomi King, Chiké Okonkwo, Estelle, Guillermo Diaz, Tichina Arnold, Debbie Allen, and more just in time for the pivotal 2020 Presidential election.