Chris Brown Loves Jordan Retro 3s So Much He Tatted One On His Face

Yes, that headline is right. Chris Brown, a man of many tattoos now has a Jordan 3 hanging on the right side of his face near his ear.

The tattoo was done by Joaquin “Ganga” Lopez, who shared it on Instagram: “More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial. Here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently.”

Chris Brown gave another look at the tattoo on his Instagram as he hung out with Gashi and laughed at something they saw on an iPhone. You can see that view below as well.