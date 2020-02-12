Any fan of Curren$y knows how much the Hot Spitta loves his A Bathing Ape clothing. Now, he finally got the opportunity to collaborate with the Nigo founded clothing company.

Spitta Andretti revealed the Bape sneaker collab on Instagram Tuesday and expressed his excitement to finally work with the brand.

Curren$y claims that he was sitting on this news for about a year and now he can finally speak on his new venture.

There is no official release date for the new Bapesta x Jet Life kicks and Bape has not made an official announcement about the collaboration.

Bape recently did a collaboration with reggaetón singer J Balvin and is currently teasing a collaboration with Coach.