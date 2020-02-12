Dave East is building a well-rounded portfolio as a rapper, actor, and now he can add model to his resume.

The Harlem rapper was strutting his stuff at the Hakan Akkaya New York Fashion Week runway. “Big Stepper @hakanakkaya,” Dave wrote in a caption on his Instagram referencing his platform boots. “(The Comments Bout The 👢 Got Me 😭),” he jokingly highlighted.

Ironically Tyra Banks gave Dave advice to take on modeling in 2017. We might have the pleasure of seeing him represent for Hip Hop on more runways.

In other Dave East-related news, he has been staying out the way since the release of his Survival project. He wrapped up the album’s supporting tour in December.

We’ll most likely see him on Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga second season, which will most likely premiere later in the year.