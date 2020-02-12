Today we celebrate the birth of a Trap God. Trap music godfather, Radric Davis, better known as Gucci Mane La Flare was born today in 1980 making him 36 years old.

Unfortunately Big Guwop will be enjoying this birthday from a cell due to his current imprisonment but this hasn’t stopped his supporters from celebrating for him. The 1017 Brick Squad head honcho has recieved praise and blessings via twitter from fans, fellow artists, and media outlets alike.

Gucci was born in Birmingham, Alabama and moved to current home of Atlanta, Georgia when he was nine years old. Over the past 12 years Gucci Mane has built one of the strongest, independent rap careers in the game. His seemingly countless mixtapes have been the soundtrack and inspiration for a whole genre of rap music that has put Atlanta on the map in the present day. Without Gucci Mane there would be no Migos, no Young Thug, no Metro Boomin, no Zaytoven, and the list goes on.

Take some time out today to appreciate and pay homage to the true Trap God, Gucci Mane La Flare and of course #FreeGuwop. BURR!