Once upon a time Jadakiss and 50 Cent were beefing, and The Lox rapper threw jabs at the Queens rapper in a diss record. He even offered a $1 million prize to rap battle but Fif decline.

“It’s just something I thought of,” Jadakiss told Hip Hop DX. “Battling is therapeutic for hip hop, but you can’t take it serious. I mean, you gotta take it serious because when you preparing your material for your opponent, when it affects your heart or when you let it get too personal, that’s when it’s gonna take away from your vigorous strike. So, you gotta have fun with it use ways to use it to your advantage.”

If the battle actually happened, Jada thought of it as a “walk in the park” for him. “An easy payday. You asking Floyd to fight somebody that had two fights. Not that same comparison saying Fif only had two fights, but lyrically I thought—especially in the zone that I was in at that time, it was like I hope one of these promoters or one of these fight guys call me and say, ‘Yo, we got the money. We need you to come do the weigh-in and sign.’ Gotta throw it out there.”

