Hip-Hop was shocked to see an album announcement from Jay Electronica last week. Titled A Written Testimony, the body of work is set to release on March 18. In the announcement tweets, Jay Elect wrote “…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery.” But could it be more JAY-Z than we expect?

Onsmash has caught wind of details to the album, stating that Hov will be on multiple tracks for the album, over seven is a safe measure. The report states the album is not being dubbed a joint album because Hov is not on every track.

The album is set to drop next month, but in the meantime, we have to look out for more details.

Album done . — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

“…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery” — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Releasing in 40 days — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020