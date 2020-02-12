JT Surprises Yung Miami With New ‘City Girls’ Chain for Her B-day

Yung Miami has been living her best life in Cabo celebrating her 26th birthday and her fellow City Girl made sure to cap off the celebration right.

Yung Miami posted a video showing off the iced out chain JT bought for her Aquarius co-member on her birthday. The Chanel logo, a dollar sign, music notes, all things associated with the City Girls duo is iced out on this new piece.

“I’m speechless you really surprised me and outdid yourself,” YM posted on Instagram. “I’m in tears.” It’s clear the love goes both ways with the Platinum-selling duo. It was less than a year ago that JT was behind bars while YM was holding it down for the brand with music and touring.

Upon JT’s release, YM made sure her girl was dripping too dropping a bag on a new chain for the girl who got her into making music in the first place.