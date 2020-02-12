Megan Thee Stallion’s 2015 mug shot surfaced online on Tuesday and she immediately set the record straight on Instagram live.

Apparently the H-Town Hottie lost her cool when she found out that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her and had a baby with a woman he claimed he only slept with once. To make matters worse, she found out at SXSW.

“At the damn concert!” she exclaimed. “Like, what a way for a bitch to find out your n—a cheated on you and had a baby … I was so mad, and you gotta know, my temper is bad.”

In true Aquarius fashion, Meg claims she tried to keep calm when she spotted them in public but he kept “pulling and pushing her.” She admitted the situation was “fun” at the time but toxic.

“It was toxic. It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic. But I was young and I thought that toxic s—t was cute, but it’s not! Do not let a n—a put hands on you, and don’t put your hands on no n—a … I was really trying to keep the peace, keep it player, because we in a public environment.”

But her then-boyfriend who stood 6’9″ smashed her phone and they started fighting in public. A nearby witness called the cops and they arrived when Meg popped off. “When I was ready to give it to him, the motherf—king police pull up when I’m punching … now the police are here and I look like the aggressor.”

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s full live below: