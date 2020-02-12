Quavo took to Instagram for a big announcement. So far in 2020, fans have been blessed with several turnt up tunes for their head top. You can now add another potential to that list. According to Quavo, Migos will drop “Give No Fxk.” The single is set to feature two of the game’s biggest stars Young Thug and Travis Scott.

During the 52nd Grammy Awards, Quavo was asked about updates on Culture 3. After a 3 year absence since Culture II, Honcho stated that the album is set to drop this Summer. Will “Give No Fxk” be the lead single for Culture 3? With an All-Star collab with two of music’s best, it would only make sense for Migos to set the tone.

Thugger is coming off a number one album after dropping So Much Fun last year. Travis dropped a Hot 100 chart-topper with “Highest In The Room. La Flame also surprised fans with the Catcus Jack compilation, Jackboys at the end of 2019. Stream “Give No Fxk” on Friday upon its release.