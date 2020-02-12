The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party is truly the must-have ticket of all music award shows. And this year, The Source was there to celebrate Mr. Davis’ legacy, great music and one of our own, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

Hosting this year’s Red Carpet for The Source was its owner & publisher, L. Londell McMillan.

“It’s always special attending Clive Davis’ Pre- Grammy Dinner. For many years, I’ve attended it and enjoyed seeing great people who are doing great things, hosted by Clive, a true icon and class act. This year, I had to host the Red Carpet for The Source (which was a first) and it was a special time, indeed,” says McMillan

Celebrities from far and wide stopped by The Source’s team for quick interviews. Stars like Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Kandi Burruss, Wyclef Jean, Monica, Anthony Hamilton, Faith Evans, Joey BadAZZ and more. The team even caught up with Speaker of The House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and she chopped it up with The Source’s Special Red Carpet host.

Speaker Pelosi, after professing how much she loves Clive, went on to talk about the healing power of The Arts. “The Arts are going to unify our country,” She said.

“When people listen to music, they just forget their differences. Sometimes it makes you laugh. Sometimes it makes you cry. Sometimes it inspires you,” she shared with McMillan. “It is very unifying.”

Others that attended the gala were Cardi B & Offset, Jay Z and Beyonce, Berry Gordy, Babyface, DaBaby, and many more including Diddy’s family and friends like Mark Pitts and Harve Pierre who helped Diddy build Bad Boy.

Check out our exclusive video from the electrifying night: