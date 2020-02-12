If you watch Growing Up Hip-Hop, then you have seen Romeo Miller on life throughout the show. Usually, Miller’s storyline involves the potential romance between him and his ex-girlfriend, Angela Simmons. However, this season, the two aren’t friends.

Romeo has been apart of the GHH cast since its premiere in 2016. He’s also an executive producer of the show. According to theJASMINEBRAND, sources believe that Miller and his father, Master P, haven’t been able to see eye to eye with production lately.

“Romeo nor his father (Master P) would never go against their morals for money for any network,” the source claimed. “He hasn’t been on much of this season and is focusing on his many businesses, career and his love life with new girlfriend. Romeo has nothing against the cast, they’re just growing apart and he rather explore the truth, not a fake love triangle that the network is dragging out. ”

Romeo hasn’t publically announced his departure from the show, however, the show has been removed from his list of projects in his Instagram bio.