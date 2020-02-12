The beef between Antonio Brown and Logan Paul is still hot the wide receiver threatened to sue over his likeness.

Logan Paul is popular on YouTube. He is has taken his crusade to fight AB to the platform with fake fight posters and a diss track.

The two verbally agreed to fight during a Super Bowl LIV party. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn also confirmed he is in talks with Brown.

Paul lost to KSI under the Matchroom banner and is now serious about boxing. AB is his next targeted opponent but feels that Paul might owe him money now for the shenanigans.

No word on how long this feud will last but it is fun while it’s hot.