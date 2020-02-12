SOURCE SPORTS: Simone Johnson, Daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is Training to Become the WWE’s First 4th Generation Superstar

SOURCE SPORTS: Simone Johnson, Daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is Training to Become the WWE’s First 4th Generation Superstar

Like father, like daughter when it comes to Dywane “The Rock” Johnson and Simone Johnson. The 18-year-old daughter of the great one, is heading to the WWE Performance Center with aspirations of following in the family footsteps.

WWE announced the news Monday after signing the 18-year-old to a contract. Johnson will look to become the first-ever fourth-generation WWE superstar after her great grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia and grandfather Rocky Johnson — both WWE Hall of Famers.

The Rock took to social media to express his joy and admiration for his daughter taking her first steps to become a WWE Superstar.

“It means the world to me,” Johnson said. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

For Johnson, she knows she has a lot to live up to and nothing will be handed to her.

Her coaches say Johnson is making her family proud.”Simone is a wonderful girl,” WWE Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato said in a statement. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn’t have expected anything less.”

If everything goes well, one day, we could be looking at a potential Charlotte Flair versus Simone Johnson Wrestlemania match, with Ric Flair in one corner and The Rock in another. Book it now Vince McMahon.