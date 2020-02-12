Like father, like daughter when it comes to Dywane “The Rock” Johnson and Simone Johnson. The 18-year-old daughter of the great one, is heading to the WWE Performance Center with aspirations of following in the family footsteps.
WWE announced the news Monday after signing the 18-year-old to a contract. Johnson will look to become the first-ever fourth-generation WWE superstar after her great grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia and grandfather Rocky Johnson — both WWE Hall of Famers.
The Rock took to social media to express his joy and admiration for his daughter taking her first steps to become a WWE Superstar.
“It means the world to me,” Johnson said. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”
For Johnson, she knows she has a lot to live up to and nothing will be handed to her.
Her coaches say Johnson is making her family proud.”Simone is a wonderful girl,” WWE Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato said in a statement. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn’t have expected anything less.”
If everything goes well, one day, we could be looking at a potential Charlotte Flair versus Simone Johnson Wrestlemania match, with Ric Flair in one corner and The Rock in another. Book it now Vince McMahon.