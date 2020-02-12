WHERE IS THE WORLD IS TUPAC? Filmmaker Makes Movie About Tupac Living in the USA in Plain Sight

WHERE IS THE WORLD IS TUPAC? Filmmaker Makes Movie About Tupac Living in the USA in Plain Sight

Either Rick Boss is crazy and has a lot of money to play with or he is here to answer in the affirmative the question that Hip-Hop conspiracy theorists have been asking for over two decades, “Is like Tupac really dead?”

In his new film, 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC, he contends that the Death Row rapper is most certainly alive and has been living in plain sight for the last 24 years.

According to ABC 13’s KTNV, Boss is convinced not only is he alive, but that his family has been keeping the secret from the public, hiding him in New Mexico in a Native American community.

Boss says, “This movie is about Tupac actually escaping University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico and getting protection from the Navajo tribe.”

This is where it gets supernaturally complicated. Boss reveals in the film that Tupac knew in advance that someone wanted to kill him that night (after all, the conflict leading up to the shooting that most of the world assumed took his life was real and dangerous). So he planted a body double in Knight’s BMW that night, just in case it went down after the fight.

Low and behold something did.

After which he copped a helicopter to the Navajo tribal land in New Mexico.

According to Boss, Shakur’s family and tight-knit circle entrusted him with this information and now the movie will convey this to all that have idolized this legendary character.

“You can write a fiction story, but this is not fiction,” he alleges. “This is facts through certain people I know.”