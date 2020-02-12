Virginia’s Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax isn’t done fighting back against the sexual assault allegations against him. He is now suing broadcasting giant CBS for defamation.

According to a report from Deadline, Fairfax filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against the network because of an interview conducted by the now controversial Gayle King on CBS This Morning with Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson. The lawsuit says, “CBS recklessly disregarded whether what Watson and Tyson were saying was, in fact, true” and that Fairfax “filed this lawsuit so that he can fight these allegations in the court of law, with protections of due process and on a level playing field.”