Amy Poehler, Mike and Julie Scully (THE SIMPSONS, The Carmichael Show, Parks and Recreation), joined forces to bring you a new animated series, Duncanville.

The 30-minute series will follow a 15-year-old boy named Duncan who lives a rich fantasy life and navigates through life with the help of his friends. Wiz Khalifa is set to make a guest appearance as Mr. Mitch on the series’ premiere next week. He is the coolest guy at their school. The universally loved teacher/guidance counselor, and occasional gym coach and school nurse, due to budget cuts. This should be a piece of cake for the rapper.

The cast includes Poehler as Duncan/Annie, Ty Burrell as Jack, Riki Lindhome as Kimberly, Joy Osmanski as Jing, Betsy Sodaro as Bex, Yassir Lester as Yangzi, and Zach Cherry as Wolf.

Duncanville premieres on Sunday, February 16th at 8:30 PM E/T.