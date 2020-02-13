Akon is gearing up to build a city in Senegal and he gave some more details about his plans in a brief interview with TMZ.

“We got the land,” he said. “We got all the licenses and everything to move forward. That’s the update. I’m giving you the update. See, I’ve been working on this for about seven years trying to get the bases going and we finally secured the land.”

He revealed that securing the land was the hardest part and listed some of the obstacles he’s facing in the process. “With the land being secured, we have to also be regulated as and considered a city,” he explained. “There’s already a city within the city. And I’m trying to create an area where I can work out with my partnership through the government to where it’s a free zone.”

The most notable part of this conversation is Akon’s focus on the technology of the future. “We want all the latest in future technologies,” he said. “I don’t want nothing from the old days. I want it all to be based on tomorrow’s technology and how it’s gonna be built for our future because all the latest technology now is all instruments and minerals and resources taken from Africa. I’m already in Africa, so we can build everything within the African continent without having to outsource anything from the outside.”

This sounds like a scene straight out of Marvel’s Black Panther, but we’ll be able to get a first-look soon. “Don’t worry,” he said. “In a minute, I’m about to reveal the whole city and what it’s gonna look like [through] 3D rendering. I’m going to be able to post it on YouTube so y’all can see the city before it builds up.”