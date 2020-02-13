Cookie Hull, a former friend of comedian and day time talk show host, Loni Love, has told sources that Loni is allegedly behind singer Tamar Braxton getting fired from The Real. Hull allegedly told sources that Loni suggested to producers that Tamar be removed because her presence on the show wasn’t necessary. Considering the fact that the ratings did not drop when Tamar took time away from the show for her appearance on Dancing With The Stars.

After being fired from The Real in 2016, Tamar Braxton has not kept her suspicions of Loni being behind her getting fired, a secret. She posted messages to her social media, backing up her beliefs. “So I just found out Lonnie Love was writing a letter to get you kicked off the show. She wrote the network,” the first message stated. “Yeah, I got confirmation right now. Person who wrote and worked for her is spilling all the tea.”

Tamar posted the iMessage conversation with the caption, “When the guilt settles. Lonnie cut the BS!!! Thanks, @Wendy my sister, for having me!!! U may not have an Emmy YET, but the girls are watching …anyway, back to my transformation!!”

Hull also allegedly said that Loni told producers that if Tamar got hurt on Dancing With The Stars, the singer would then be a liability. “I know she didn’t specifically get her fired, but she was influencing things,” Hull stated.