DaBaby Confirms a New Baby On The Way With Another Woman

DaBaby confirms that he has another baby on the way with another woman. MeMe, DaBaby’s baby’s mother, has text messages plastered on the Internet of him getting caught and that he has another baby with another woman. With the text message, he was wanting to meet up by she didn’t “feel good.”

DaBaby has responded with all of the madness with an eight-minute clip of his apology and that his focus and protection of his only daughter.

“When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not fucking with me in any way, shape, or form,” he said, claiming that he and MeMe weren’t in a relationship when his new child was conceived. MeMe later seemingly responded by saying “a ‘man’ would never try to disable a woman.”