If you thought catching up on the latest battles would be difficult, rap star Drake has signed a deal that makes it that much easier for fans of the bar-for-bar competition.

Drake has signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Caffeine, where he will collaborate with the Ultimate Rap League(URL) in streaming its hard to find battles.

Caffeine, whose name is inspired by the idea of people connecting over a cup of coffee, officially launched last November. It was founded by former Apple designer and serial entrepreneur Ben Keighran, who worked with a handful of other Apple alumni to develop a platform that competes with live TV. Keighran said that Drake wants to focus on bringing battle rap to a wider audience. Currently, battle rap is mostly a pay-per-view experience, but on Caffeine it will be livestreamed for free.

Keighran declined to share how much Drake was paid to stream on Caffeine. “We can’t pay the kind of money that Microsoft or Amazon can pay, so we have to differentiate on [that] we offer a better product,” he said. “I think if Drake were looking for straight up money, there’s definitely YouTube, Facebook and Twitch that I’m sure will give him a lot more money than we could ever do.”