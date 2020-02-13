What if you could combine elements of wellness, fitness, and entertainment under one roof? Dwayne Johnson and long time business partner Dany Garcia may have found the formula with the newly announced Athleticon.

The business tag team partners will usher in the first-ever Athleticon in October, and they’re revealing a few of the famous fitness stars they’ve recruited. The two-day event, hosted in Atlanta on Oct. 10 and 11, will feature Julianne Hough and her KINRGY movement, Yoga Girl Rachel Brathen, Amanda Kloots and Brian MacKenzie on the wellness side, and pro and amateur competitors in the fields of UFC fighting, bodybuilding, and basketball.

Johnson shared a promotional video for the weekend on Instagram, calling the event “immersive” and “experiential.”

“We’re excited to bring best-in-class experts across so many different areas to educate and entertain our audience and push them to the next level,” said Dwayne Johnson. “We are going to attempt to raise the bar with this one and create an environment and build a culture that will allow people to walk away better versions of themselves. Every tribe, under one roof. Let’s have some fun and achieve some greatness – together.”

Garcia, a respected movie producer and professional bodybuilder said they’ve been working on this lineup for years.

“Above all, it’s important for us to reveal elements that showcase what we’ve spent so much time quietly crafting for our audience over the past three years,” said Dany Garcia. “I couldn’t be more excited to unveil this first slate of Athleticon programming. These expressions tell our story so well through each key pillar – athletics, wellness, and entertainment – and include something for everyone.”

Over the course of the weekend, there will be a lot of events, seminars, workout sessions, and other festivities that will be open to all attendees.

Visit Athleticon.com to learn more and sign up for the mailing list to be the first to get pre-sale ticket access.