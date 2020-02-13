The Game Gets Tribute Tattoo for Kobe Bryant on His Face

The Game is the latest celebrity to get a tattoo in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Game, who is also a West Coast legend, took to Instagram to share his new ink. The tattoo is Kobe’s jersey No. 8 flipped horizontally with his initials around it. The caption read, “♾ F O R E V E R.”

2 Chainz also got a Mamba inspired tattoo on his leg. He got the numbers 2 and 4 on his right and left legs, respectively. When he stands straight the tattoos form Kobe’s jersey No. 24. “Thank you @tat2nene #24 #longlivebean,” Tity Boi wrote in the caption.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis went to get Mamba-inspired ink together shortly after the tragic news broke.

Odell Beckham Jr. is also on the list of athletes that got a tattoo in honor of the late NBA legend.

The public and the victims’ loved ones continue to mourn the nine lives that were lost. Kobe and Gianna were peacefully laid to rest earlier this week.

The public ceremony for them will be held at the Staples Center on February 24th.