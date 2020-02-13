So what Donald Trump has shot down the idea of putting Harriet Tubman on a $20 dollar bill. We didn’t need that validation anyway… At least that is what the One United Bank said when they decided to put the abolitionist on their premium Visa Debit card.

Just in time for Black History Month, we get to see one of our favorites on the one item that epitomizes the very system that enslaved the enslaved.

One United Bank is America’s largest black-owned bank and created this card. It is FDIC insured and believes that money earned within the community should help the community. A driving focus of this almost 50-year-old institution is to educate Black people about the $1.2 trillion dollars that make up our communities’ spending power. It also encourages Black-owned businesses to hire people that look like them.

So it comes to no surprise that they would put the great liberator on their card. But why would they have her do the Wakanda sign?

That’s at least what Twitter is wondering. Check out how this prestigious bank got dragged online.

DO YOU THINK HARRIET TUBMAN WAS WALKING AROUND SALUTING WAKANDA WHILE SHE WAS TAKING SLAVES???? TO FREEDOM? https://t.co/1yhWavQy0m — marv (@ofstarvinmarrv) February 13, 2020

When I pull my Harriet Tubman VISA out my wallet at a racist location pic.twitter.com/14m8NhnPi3 — Al-Shabazz (@shabazz_jab) February 13, 2020

Harriet Tubman wasn’t smiling cause wasn’t shit funny — Kween Kni👑 (@Kni_TheKween) February 14, 2020

Why does she look like Lena Waithe starring as Harriet Tubman? pic.twitter.com/e6x2vmVtng — kayla marie (@Maria_Giesela) February 14, 2020

Instead of Harriet Tubman doing the Wakanda Salute how about an image of reaching out to give a helping hand?



Any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/9m0yZFLUMy — cameron grant (@icamerongrant) February 14, 2020

They really have Ms. Harriet Tubman????…. Doing the Wakanda Forever salute???….



ON THIS LAND???pic.twitter.com/8JUnSrncKv — Q🙏🏽 (@Karinjade99) February 14, 2020

Can’t please everyone. Let’s just enjoy Ms. Tubman and spend some money.