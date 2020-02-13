Atlanta D.A Might Reportedly Investigate James Brown’s Death if New Evidence Proves he Was Murdered

A woman connected to James Brown, Jacque Hollander, suspects that there was foul play and has evidence that she believes proves it.

TMZ reports that Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard met with the woman, who unsuccessfully tried to meet with him in 2019, and she handed him a bin with text messages and a list of possible witnesses.

Howard says his office is now interviewing Hollander and if her evidence sticks, an investigation will be launched.

James Brown died on Christmas Day in 2006 of a heart attack and fluid in his lungs, according to his death certificate. Like every major celebrity death, there were conspiracy theories surrounding his.

Dr. Marvin Crawford did an interview with CNN in 2017 and said he always wondered what triggered the singer’s heart attack after he signed the death certificate.