Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled And Quavo Are Set To Perform At NBA All Star Game Halftime Show

The 2020 NBA All Star game is gonna be lit!!

According to confirmed reports, Weezy, Quavo and Khaled will be performing at this year’s NBA All Star at Chicago’s United Center this upcoming Sunday.

With Windy City native Chance The Rapper also on the bill, the halftime show is predicted to be a plethora of collaborations with such a massive amount of star power scheduled to hit the stage.

Five-time GRAMMY winner Lil Wayne to join @chancetherapper for a star-studded halftime performance at the 69th #NBAAllStar Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, airing live at 8:00pm/et @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/iI4dw3vCDW — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 13, 2020

Khaled dropped “I’m The One” from his next to last full length album Grateful, which featured Wayne, Quavo and Chance back in 2017.

Fellow Chicagoan Common is also engaged in the activities of the weekend, with the celebrity game on Friday and speaking during halftime about what b-ball means to Chi-Town.

Other celebs expected to participate include Jidenna, Bad Bunny, Chance’s little brother Taylor Bennett and more.